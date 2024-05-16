Trending
May 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 16: Danny Trejo, Miles Heizer

By UPI Staff
Danny Trejo attends the premiere of "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" at Tegal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles on July 28, 2019. The actor turns 80 on May 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Danny Trejo attends the premiere of "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" at Tegal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles on July 28, 2019. The actor turns 80 on May 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Seward, U.S. secretary of state whose purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million was called "Seward's Folly," in 1801

-- Banker Levi Morton, U.S. vice president under Benjamin Harrison, in 1824

-- Serial killer H. H. Holmes in 1861

-- Actor Henry Fonda in 1905

-- Author Louis "Studs" Terkel in 1912

-- Entertainer Liberace, born Władziu Valentino Liberace, in 1919

-- New York Yankees player/Manager Billy Martin in 1928

-- Actor Danny Trejo in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Bill Smitrovich in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Pierce Brosnan in 1953 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Debra Winger in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mare Winningham in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Boyd Tinsley (Dave Matthews Band) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Janet Jackson in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Ralph Edward Tresvant Jr. (New Edition) in 1968 (age 56)

Fie Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tracey Gold in 1969 (age 55)

-- Political commentator Tucker Carlson in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor David Boreanaz in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Khary Payton in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor/stunt performer Jason "Wee Man" Acuna in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Tori Spelling in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Melanie Lynskey in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joseph Morgan in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Alex Pall (Chainsmokers) in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor/model Megan Fox in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Jermaine Fowler in 1988 (age 36)

-- Model Behati Prinsloo in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 1990 (age 34)

-- Figure skater Ashley Wagner in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Miles Heizer in 1994 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
