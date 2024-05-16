Famous birthdays for May 16: Danny Trejo, Miles Heizer

May 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- William Seward, U.S. secretary of state whose purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million was called "Seward's Folly," in 1801
-- Banker Levi Morton, U.S. vice president under Benjamin Harrison, in 1824
-- Serial killer H. H. Holmes in 1861
-- Actor Henry Fonda in 1905
-- Author Louis "Studs" Terkel in 1912
-- Entertainer Liberace, born Władziu Valentino Liberace, in 1919
-- New York Yankees player/Manager Billy Martin in 1928
-- Actor Danny Trejo in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Bill Smitrovich in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Pierce Brosnan in 1953 (age 71)
-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Debra Winger in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Mare Winningham in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Boyd Tinsley (Dave Matthews Band) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Janet Jackson in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Ralph Edward Tresvant Jr. (New Edition) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Tracey Gold in 1969 (age 55)
-- Political commentator Tucker Carlson in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor David Boreanaz in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Khary Payton in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor/stunt performer Jason "Wee Man" Acuna in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Tori Spelling in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Melanie Lynskey in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Joseph Morgan in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician Alex Pall (Chainsmokers) in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor/model Megan Fox in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Jermaine Fowler in 1988 (age 36)
-- Model Behati Prinsloo in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 1990 (age 34)
-- Figure skater Ashley Wagner in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Miles Heizer in 1994 (age 30)