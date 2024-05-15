Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray

By UPI Staff
National Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett enters the stage for induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23. Brett turns 71 on May 15. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | National Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett enters the stage for induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23. Brett turns 71 on May 15. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856

-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859

-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860

-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902

-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905

-- Musician Eddy Arnold in 1918

-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 88)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937

-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937

-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940

-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Chazz Palminteri in 1952 (age 72)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 71)

Advertisement

-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Melle Mel, born Melvin Glover, (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 57)

-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Russell Hornsby in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor David Krumholtz in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 42)

-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
May 15 (UPI) -- Sage, a female miniature poodle, was named Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night in New York City.
'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
TV // 9 hours ago
'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
May 14 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday. The trailer announced the show will return Aug. 27.
NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser
May 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star and NCT member Mark teased his music video for his new solo single "200."
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
May 14 (UPI) -- Kate Upton, Gayle King, Chrissy Teigen and Hunter McGrady appear on new covers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
TV // 15 hours ago
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
May 14 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage will star in "Noir," a new Spider-Man series coming to Prime Video and MGM+.
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
TV // 15 hours ago
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "Elle," a "Legally Blonde" prequel series from Laura Kittrell, and a "Tomb Raider" series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge are in the works at Prime Video.
'House of the Dragon': 'War is coming' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': 'War is coming' in Season 2 trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will return for a second season on HBO and Max in June.
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "The Boys" will return for a fifth season on Prime Video, while "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was renewed for Season 2.
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
May 14 (UPI) -- "Megalopolis," a new film written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Adam Driver, opens this year.
'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date
TV // 17 hours ago
'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date
May 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season on Prime Video in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Matt Damon attend 'IF' premiere
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Matt Damon attend 'IF' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement