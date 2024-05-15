Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray

1 of 2 | National Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett enters the stage for induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23. Brett turns 71 on May 15. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856

-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859

-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860

-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902

-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905

-- Musician Eddy Arnold in 1918

-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 88)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937

-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937

-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940

-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Chazz Palminteri in 1952 (age 72)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 71)

-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Melle Mel, born Melvin Glover, (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 57)

-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Russell Hornsby in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor David Krumholtz in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 42)

-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 37)