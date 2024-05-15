Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 15, 2024 / 10:03 AM

'Below Deck' Captain Sandy Yawn marries on yacht

By Annie Martin

May 15 (UPI) -- Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn is a married woman.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star married her partner, Leah Shafer, on a yacht Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

Yawn shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos from her wedding.

"On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name. Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship," she captioned the post.

Yawn confirmed the wedding was filmed and told fans to "stay tuned" until the Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere, which airs June 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Advertisement

"If you're wondering, Yes it was filmed. Thank you to our Bravo family," she said.

Yawn and Shafer married in front of 55 guests on the superyacht She's a 10 Too, according to the New York Times.

Below Deck Med showrunner Nadine Rajabi officiated the ceremony, with Below Deck Med stars Aesha Scott, Dave White and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain among the guests.

Advertisement

Shafer called the wedding "a true fairytale" in a post on her own account.

Yawn and Shafer previously got their marriage license in Florida.

Below Deck Med is a reality series following the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Bravo shared a teaser for Season 9 in April that shows Yawn's proposal to Shafer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot gets photos, official title
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot gets photos, official title
May 15 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez unveiled photos and an official title for the Disney series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."
Movie review: 'IF' squanders imagination
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'IF' squanders imagination
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- "IF," in theaters Friday, makes a noble attempt to create an original, imaginative family film, but gets as lost in its rules and purpose as the most convoluted franchise movies.
'Big Cigar' cast looks back on Black Panthers leader's flight to Cuba
TV // 5 hours ago
'Big Cigar' cast looks back on Black Panthers leader's flight to Cuba
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Andre Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola and PJ Byrne discuss "The Big Cigar," on Apple FV+ on Friday, which tells the story of Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba in 1974.
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
May 15 (UPI) -- Baseball legend George Brett turns 71 and actor tennis player Andy Murray turns 37, among the famous birthdays for May 15.
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
May 15 (UPI) -- Sage, a female miniature poodle, was named Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night in New York City.
'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
TV // 15 hours ago
'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
May 14 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday. The trailer announced the show will return Aug. 27.
NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser
May 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star and NCT member Mark teased his music video for his new solo single "200."
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
May 14 (UPI) -- Kate Upton, Gayle King, Chrissy Teigen and Hunter McGrady appear on new covers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
TV // 21 hours ago
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
May 14 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage will star in "Noir," a new Spider-Man series coming to Prime Video and MGM+.
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
TV // 21 hours ago
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "Elle," a "Legally Blonde" prequel series from Laura Kittrell, and a "Tomb Raider" series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge are in the works at Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement