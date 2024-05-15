May 15 (UPI) -- Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn is a married woman.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star married her partner, Leah Shafer, on a yacht Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

Yawn shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos from her wedding.

"On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name. Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship," she captioned the post.

Yawn confirmed the wedding was filmed and told fans to "stay tuned" until the Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere, which airs June 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Advertisement

"If you're wondering, Yes it was filmed. Thank you to our Bravo family," she said.

Yawn and Shafer married in front of 55 guests on the superyacht She's a 10 Too, according to the New York Times.

Below Deck Med showrunner Nadine Rajabi officiated the ceremony, with Below Deck Med stars Aesha Scott, Dave White and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain among the guests.

Advertisement

Shafer called the wedding "a true fairytale" in a post on her own account.

Yawn and Shafer previously got their marriage license in Florida.

Below Deck Med is a reality series following the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Bravo shared a teaser for Season 9 in April that shows Yawn's proposal to Shafer.