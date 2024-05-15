Trending
May 15, 2024 / 11:08 AM

Celebrities wear blue, white and red on Cannes red carpet

By Annie Martin
Meryl Streep attends the Cannes Film Festival opening night gala and screening of "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") on Tuesday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 8 | Meryl Streep attends the Cannes Film Festival opening night gala and screening of "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") on Tuesday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Celebrities walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival opening night gala.

Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig and Lily Gladstone attended the gala Tuesday in Cannes, France, along with the premiere of the opening night film, The Second Act (Le Deuxième Acte).

Several stars wore shades of blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag.

Streep, 74, wore a white custom Dior Haute Couture wrap dress. The actress received an honorary Palme d'Or during the opening night ceremony, presented to her by French star Juliette Binoche.

Binoche called Streep an "international treasure" and lauded the Sophie's Choice and Julie and Julia star for changing "the way we look at cinema."

Binoche, Gerwig and model Heidi Klum wore hues of red, with Klum in a fiery red gown from the Saiid Kobeisy spring 2024 couture collection.

Gerwig, 40, will serve as Cannes jury president this year. The Barbie writer and director wore a dark sequined dress and shared her love for film at the opening ceremony.

"I love cinema. This is holy to me. Art is sacred, and films are sacred," she said onstage. "I cannot believe I am getting the opportunity to spend the next ten days in this house of worship."

Gladstone, 37, will serve with Gerwig on the Cannes jury, along with Eva Green, Omar Sy, Ebru Ceylan, Juan Antonio Bayona, Nadine Labaki, Pierfrancesco Favino and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star wore a dark blue sequined dress with black floral details.

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival will run May 14 to 25. This year's lineup includes The Apprentice, a film starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, and Megalopolis, a sci-fi epic from Francis Ford Coppola.

Stars attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France

Greta Gerwig attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") screening and the opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

