May 14 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated has unveiled the cover models for its 2024 swimsuit issue. Model and actress Kate Upton, television personality Gayle King, and models Chrissy Teigen and Hunter McGrady appear on new covers of the magazine's 60th swimsuit edition. Advertisement

"A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we've been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary," SI swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in a statement. "We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

Upton, 31, who was first featured in the SI swimsuit issue in 2011 and appeared on the 2012, 2013 and 2017 covers, was photographed with the other models by Yu Tsai in Mexico.

"Thrilled to be back with my SI family! @yutsai88, @mj_day and the entire SI team truly feel like family. So grateful to share this incredible journey with all of you!" Upton wrote on Instagram.

In a behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot, King, 69, stressed the importance of the magazine celebrating "women of all ages, all colors, all sizes."

"I love the job I do. I love who I get to do it with and how I get to do it. So to be celebrated and acknowledged for that is very touching for me," the CBS Mornings host said.

"There was a time when you turned -- certainly over the age of 40 -- many women thought it was time to wind down, and I'm not even kind of thinking of winding down," she added.

McGrady, 31, was first featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2017.

She appeared with Upton on Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings, where she said landing a SI swimsuit issue cover has been her "dream forever."

"You know, as a plus-size woman, I am all about representation but also, my biggest message is we're so much more than our bodies," McGrady said.

"Yes, this is me and my body on the cover of a magazine, but I'm so much more than that, and it's exciting to finally be put on this huge platform in that way," she added.

Teigen, 38, was previously featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue from 2010 to 2017 and appeared on the 2014 cover.

Sports Illustrated also released three additional covers featuring "SI Swimsuit legends" Brenna Huckaby, Brooklyn Decker, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christie Brinkley, Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Halima Aden, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Love, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Paige Spiranac, Paulina Porizkova, Roshumba Williams, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks and Winnie Harlow.