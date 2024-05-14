Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 14, 2024 / 1:44 PM

Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models

By Annie Martin
Kate Upton appears on a new cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Kate Upton appears on a new cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated has unveiled the cover models for its 2024 swimsuit issue.

Model and actress Kate Upton, television personality Gayle King, and models Chrissy Teigen and Hunter McGrady appear on new covers of the magazine's 60th swimsuit edition.

Advertisement

"A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we've been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary," SI swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in a statement. "We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

Advertisement

Upton, 31, who was first featured in the SI swimsuit issue in 2011 and appeared on the 2012, 2013 and 2017 covers, was photographed with the other models by Yu Tsai in Mexico.

"Thrilled to be back with my SI family! @yutsai88, @mj_day and the entire SI team truly feel like family. So grateful to share this incredible journey with all of you!" Upton wrote on Instagram.

In a behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot, King, 69, stressed the importance of the magazine celebrating "women of all ages, all colors, all sizes."

"I love the job I do. I love who I get to do it with and how I get to do it. So to be celebrated and acknowledged for that is very touching for me," the CBS Mornings host said.

"There was a time when you turned -- certainly over the age of 40 -- many women thought it was time to wind down, and I'm not even kind of thinking of winding down," she added.

Advertisement

McGrady, 31, was first featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2017.

She appeared with Upton on Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings, where she said landing a SI swimsuit issue cover has been her "dream forever."

"You know, as a plus-size woman, I am all about representation but also, my biggest message is we're so much more than our bodies," McGrady said.

"Yes, this is me and my body on the cover of a magazine, but I'm so much more than that, and it's exciting to finally be put on this huge platform in that way," she added.

Teigen, 38, was previously featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue from 2010 to 2017 and appeared on the 2014 cover.

Sports Illustrated also released three additional covers featuring "SI Swimsuit legends" Brenna Huckaby, Brooklyn Decker, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christie Brinkley, Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Halima Aden, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Love, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Paige Spiranac, Paulina Porizkova, Roshumba Williams, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks and Winnie Harlow.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser
Music // 9 minutes ago
NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser
May 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star and NCT member Mark teased his music video for his new solo single "200."
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
TV // 1 hour ago
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
May 14 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage will star in "Noir," a new Spider-Man series coming to Prime Video and MGM+.
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
TV // 1 hour ago
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "Elle," a "Legally Blonde" prequel series from Laura Kittrell, and a "Tomb Raider" series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge are in the works at Prime Video.
'House of the Dragon': 'War is coming' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': 'War is coming' in Season 2 trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will return for a second season on HBO and Max in June.
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "The Boys" will return for a fifth season on Prime Video, while "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was renewed for Season 2.
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
May 14 (UPI) -- "Megalopolis," a new film written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Adam Driver, opens this year.
'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date
TV // 3 hours ago
'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date
May 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season on Prime Video in August.
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Matt Damon attend 'IF' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Matt Damon attend 'IF' premiere
May 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and other stars of "IF" attended the film's New York premiere.
'Bridgerton' stars dazzle at Season 3 premiere
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bridgerton' stars dazzle at Season 3 premiere
May 14 (UPI) -- Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and other "Bridgerton" cast members attended the show's Season 3 premiere.
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
May 14 (UPI) -- Filmmaker George Lucas turns 80 and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg turns 40, among the famous birthdays for May 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child
'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
'Bridgerton' Season 3 features BTS, Taylor Swift/Lana Del Rey, more covers
'Bridgerton' Season 3 features BTS, Taylor Swift/Lana Del Rey, more covers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement