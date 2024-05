Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg

1 of 4 | George Lucas attends an unveiling ceremony honoring Mark Hamill with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018. Lucas turns 80 on May 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Artist Thomas Gainsborough in 1727

-- Scottish reformer Robert Owen in 1771

-- Actor Richard Deacon in 1921

-- Opera star Patrice Munsel in 1925

-- Musician Bobby Darin in 1936

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Perez in 1942 (age 82)

-- Filmmaker George Lucas in 1944 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in 1953 (71)

-- Writer Eoin Colfer in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Tim Roth in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician C.C. DeVille (Poison) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Danny Huston in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Mike Inez (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Fabrice Morvan (Milli Vanilli) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Toné!) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Comedian/actor Greg Davies in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Cate Blanchett in 1969 (age 55)

-- Director Sofia Coppola in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Henry Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Dan Auerbach (Black Keys) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Mike Retondo (Plain White T's) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor/author Amber Tamblyn in 1983 (age 41)

-- Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Dustin Lynch in 1985 (age 39)

-- Football player Clay Matthews III in 1986 (age 38)

-- TV personality/former football player Rob Gronkowski in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Miranda Cosgrove in 1993 (age 31)

