Entertainment News
May 13, 2024 / 9:11 AM

'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child

By Annie Martin
Mae Whitman announced her pregnancy after reuniting with her "Parenthood" co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Mae Whitman announced her pregnancy after reuniting with her "Parenthood" co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Former Parenthood star Mae Whitman is going to be a mom.

The actress, 35, announced Sunday on Mother's Day that she is expecting her first child.

Whitman shared the news alongside a photo of a recent reunion with her Parenthood co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year!" she captioned the post. "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

Whitman played Amber Holt, the daughter of Sarah Braverman (Graham), who becomes pregnant with her ex-fiancé Ryan (Matt Lauria) in Parenthood.

Actors Jonathan Sadowski and Michael Angarano were among those to congratulate Whitman in the comments of her post.

"CONGRATS MAE!!!!" Sadowski wrote.

"Yes yes yes here we goooooooooo! Baby hangssssss, happy mothers dayyyyyy," Angarano said.

Whitman did not share the identity of her unborn baby's father.

In addition to Parenthood, Whitman is known for playing Ann Veal on Arrested Development and Roxy Richter in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. She reprised Roxie in the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which premiered on Netflix in November 2023.

