Famous birthdays for May 13: Stephen Colbert, Darius Rucker

May 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Pope Innocent XIII in 1655
-- Pope Pius IX in 1792
-- Musician Arthur Sullivan, of Gilbert and Sullivan, in 1842
-- French cubist painter Georges Braque in 1882
-- English novelist Daphne du Maurier in 1907
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis in 1914
-- Singer Mary Wells in 1943
-- Actor/musician Bea Arthur in 1922
-- Cult leader Jim Jones in 1931
-- Actor Harvey Keitel in 1939 (age 85)
-- Actor Senta Berger in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Ritchie Valens in 1941
-- Actor Zoë Wanamaker in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in 1950 (age 74)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman in 1961 (age 63)
-- Comedian Stephen Colbert in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician John Richardson (Gin Blossoms) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Brian Geraghty in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Samantha Morton in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Iwan Rheon in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Lena Dunham in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Robert Pattinson in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Candice King in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Hunter Parrish in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Jake Borelli in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Tommy Dorfman in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Debby Ryan in 1993 (age 31)
-- Country singer Morgan Wallen in 1993 (age 31)