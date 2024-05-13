Advertisement
May 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 13: Stephen Colbert, Darius Rucker

By UPI Staff
Stephen Colbert attends a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2022. The comedian turns 60 on May 13.
Stephen Colbert attends a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2022. The comedian turns 60 on May 13.

May 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XIII in 1655

-- Pope Pius IX in 1792

-- Musician Arthur Sullivan, of Gilbert and Sullivan, in 1842

-- French cubist painter Georges Braque in 1882

-- English novelist Daphne du Maurier in 1907

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis in 1914

-- Singer Mary Wells in 1943

-- Actor/musician Bea Arthur in 1922

-- Cult leader Jim Jones in 1931

-- Actor Harvey Keitel in 1939 (age 85)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Senta Berger in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Ritchie Valens in 1941

-- Actor Zoë Wanamaker in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in 1950 (age 74)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman in 1961 (age 63)

-- Comedian Stephen Colbert in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician John Richardson (Gin Blossoms) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
-- Actor Brian Geraghty in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Samantha Morton in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Iwan Rheon in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Lena Dunham in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Robert Pattinson in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Candice King in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Hunter Parrish in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Jake Borelli in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Tommy Dorfman in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Debby Ryan in 1993 (age 31)

-- Country singer Morgan Wallen in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

