May 11, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 11: Tim Blake Nelson, Sabrina Carpenter

By UPI Staff
Tim Blake Nelson attends a photo call for "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs" at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. The actor turns 60 on May 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Tim Blake Nelson attends a photo call for "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs" at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. The actor turns 60 on May 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854

-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888

-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892

-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894

-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904

-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906

-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911

-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918

-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927

-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927

-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 91)

-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 83)

-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Pam Ferris in 1948 (age 76)

-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982

-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 36)

-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Madison Lintz in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor/singer Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

