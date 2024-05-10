Trending
Entertainment News
May 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 10: Kenan Thompson, Helio Castroneves

By UPI Staff
Kenan Thompson appears onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The actor turns 46 on May 10. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
1 of 2 | Kenan Thompson appears onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The actor turns 46 on May 10. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- British statesman/scholar James Bryce in 1838

-- Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth in 1838

-- Film composer Max Steiner in 1888

-- Nazi Gen. Alfred Jodl, who signed WWII surrender, in 1890

-- Actor/dancer Fred Astaire in 1899

-- Movie producer David O. Selznick in 1902

-- Musician Maybelle Carter in 1909

-- Actor Nancy Walker in 1922

-- Football player/broadcaster Pat Summerall in 1930

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Writer Barbara Taylor Bradford in 1933

-- Actor Gary Owens in 1934

-- Musician Dave Mason in 1946 (age 78)

-- John Lennon assassin Mark David Chapman in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Sid Vicious (Sex Pistols) in 1957

-- Astronaut Ellen Ochoa in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI

-- Musician Bono, born Paul David Hewson, (U2) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Danny Carey (Tool) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Astronaut Lisa Nowak in 1963 (age 61)

-- Model Linda Evangelista in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Young MC, born Marvin Young, in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Richard Patrick (Filter) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Race car driver Helio Castroneves in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

-- Actor Todd Lowe in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Jesse Vest (Tantric/Days of the New) in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Kenan Thompson in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Odette Annable in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Lindsey Shaw in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Lauren Potter in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Halston Sage in 1993 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

