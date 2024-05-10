Famous birthdays for May 10: Kenan Thompson, Helio Castroneves

Movies // 16 hours ago

Eric Bana: 'Dry 2' mystery dredges up past trauma for investigator Aaron Falk

NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Eric Bana says the missing-persons case that his character tackles in the new mystery movie, "Force of Nature: The Dry 2," dredges up a long-buried trauma from the past of Australian federal agent Aaron Falk.