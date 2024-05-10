Trending
May 10, 2024 / 7:57 AM

'RHOBH' couple Dorit and PK Kemsley announce separation

By Annie Martin
Dorit Kemsley (pictured) and Paul "PK" Kemsley have split after nine years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley have decided to separate.

Dorit Kemsley, 47, and PK Kemsley, 56, announced their split in a joint statement Thursday after more than nine years of marriage.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," the pair wrote. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," they added. "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

Dorit and PK Kemsley married in March 2015 and have two children, daughter Phoenix and son Jagger.

Dorit Kemsley marked her wedding anniversary with PK in March by sharing a slideshow of photos from throughout their relationship.

"happy anniversary baby," she captioned the post. "i love you."

Dorit and PK Kemsley denied reports of separation in October 2023 but acknowledged they've "had some challenging years."

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," the pair told People at the time. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many peoples have to do at some point in their marriage."

Dorit and PK Kemsley addressed issues in their marriage in RHOBH Season 13, which concluded in March. Dorit Kemsley said during the show's reunion that she and PK were doing "better than ever."

