Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo

May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800
-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830
-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860
-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874
-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882
-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883
-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918
-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928
-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936
-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936
-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 84)
-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Billy Joel in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Alley Mills in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 71)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960
-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Chris Diamantopoulos in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Andrew W.K., born Andrew Wilkes-Krier, in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Grace Gummer in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 28)