Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo

Billy Joel performs on stage at the Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida on January 27, 2023. The singer turns 75 on May 9. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800

-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830

-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860

-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874

-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882

-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883

-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918

-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936

-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936

-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 84)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Billy Joel in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Alley Mills in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 71)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960

-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Chris Diamantopoulos in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Musician Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Andrew W.K., born Andrew Wilkes-Krier, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Grace Gummer in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 28)