May 8, 2024 / 10:55 AM

Hilary Duff gives birth to fourth child

By Clyde Hughes
Hilary Duff (R) and Matthew Koma attend the InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in 2019. The couple had their third child, Duff's fourth overall, last week. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
May 8 (UPI) -- Actress Hilary Duff gave birth to her fourth child Friday, she announced on social media on Tuesday.

Townes Meadow Bair was born on May 3, said the former star of Lizzie McGuire.

"Now we know why she made us wait so long. She was perfecting those cheeks," Duff said on Instagram of her daughter's arrival. "I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past five days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

The Instagram post had received more than 1.3 million likes in less than a day.

The baby is the third Duff has had with husband Matthew Koma. The couple also share Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2. Duff had Luca Cruz, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

