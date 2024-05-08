Famous birthdays for May 8: Philip Bailey, Olivia Culpo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828
-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884
-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899
-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906
-- Musician Mary Lou Williams in 1910
-- Musician Robert Johnson in 1911
-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 98)
-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932
-- Actor/musician Rick Nelson in 1940
-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940
-- Musician Toni Tennille (Captain & Tennille) in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 80)
-- Musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads/Tom Tom Club) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954
-- Actor Raoul Max Trujillo in 1955 (age 69)
-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Musician Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 41)
-- Pageant contestant/actor Olivia Culpo in 1992 (age 32)