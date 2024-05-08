Trending
May 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 8: Philip Bailey, Olivia Culpo

By UPI Staff
Philip Bailey of the band Earth, Wind and Fire, one of the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, poses following a dinner at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 7, 2019. The singer turns 73 on May 8. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
1 of 2 | Philip Bailey of the band Earth, Wind and Fire, one of the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, poses following a dinner at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 7, 2019. The singer turns 73 on May 8. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Musician Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Musician Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 98)

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/musician Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Musician Toni Tennille (Captain & Tennille) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads/Tom Tom Club) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- Actor Raoul Max Trujillo in 1955 (age 69)

-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 41)

-- Pageant contestant/actor Olivia Culpo in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

