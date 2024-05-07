1 of 12 | Dove Cameron and Damiano David arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- New couple Dove Cameron and Damiano David attended the 2024 Met Gala and longtime couple Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols made their Met Gala debut. The annual event took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City. Longtime couples Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also attended. Advertisement

Cameron and David, the lead singer of Maneskin, both wore Diesel ensembles to the event. The couple made their red carpet debut in February at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala.

Latifah and Nichols rarely appear on red carpets together and last attended the amfAR Gala in France. Latifah wore a Thom Browne outfit.

Other couples in attendance include singer Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Met Gala co-chair Chris Hemsworth and wife, Elsa Pataky, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Allison Williams and Alexander Draymon and Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.

Several Succession stars attended with their spouses -- Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall and Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton all walked the steps of the Met.

This year's theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Attendees were told to wear outfits inspired by "The Garden of Time." Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth co-chaired the event along with Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Celebrity couples walk the red carpet at Met Gala 2024