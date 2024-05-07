Trending
Entertainment News
May 7, 2024 / 11:39 AM

Stray Kids make Met Gala debut in custom Tommy Hilfiger looks

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin, from left to right, attend the Met Gala on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin, from left to right, attend the Met Gala on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids made its Met Gala debut in custom looks by Tommy Hilfiger.

The eight-member K-pop group wore coordinating red, white and blue outfits at the event, known formally as the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Monday in New York.

"Representing Tommy Hilfiger as eight members for the first time on the Met Gala red carpet is truly a rare and honorable moment for us," Stray Kids singer Felix told Vogue.

The members of Stray Kids stepped onto the red carpet in navy wool peacoats, which they took off to unveil their tailored suit jackets, shirts and pants featuring floral embroidery, pins and buttons in keeping with the gala's Garden of Time dress code.

"Dressing all eight Stray Kids -- a global force in pop music -- for a Met Gala red-carpet experience has been one for the books," Hilfiger said. "One of the special things about Stray Kids is each member has a completely individual style, and they all complement each other perfectly."

Stray Kids, consisting of Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin and I.N, is the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé and NCT singer Johnny have previously attended the event solo.

Celebrity couples Dove Cameron and Damiano David, Queen Latifah and Eboni NIchols, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were among the other stars at Monday's gala.

Zendaya, Bad Bunny attend Met Gala 2024

Zendaya arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024. Zendaya's look was styled by Law Roach. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Stray Kids will release a new single, "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth, on Friday.

