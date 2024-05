Famous birthdays for May 7: Dylan Gelula, Breckin Meyer

1 of 4 | Dylan Gelula attends the premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 30 on May 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:

-- Pope Innocent X in 1574

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812

-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833

-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840

-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885

-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892

President Gerald Ford (L) leans over to chat with Josip Broz Tito, the president of Yugoslavia, during state dinner on August 3, 1975. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901

-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919

-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923

-- Musician Teresa Brewer in 1931

-- Musician Johnny Maestro in 1939

-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950

-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 50)

Advertisement

Linsey Godfrey (R) and Breckin Meyer arrive on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on May 5, 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976

-- Musician J Balvin in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 37)

-- Comedian/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Maya Erskine in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Dylan Gelula in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 27)