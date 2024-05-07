Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 7: Dylan Gelula, Breckin Meyer

By UPI Staff
Dylan Gelula attends the premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 30 on May 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Dylan Gelula attends the premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 30 on May 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Innocent X in 1574

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812

-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833

-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840

-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885

-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892

President Gerald Ford (L) leans over to chat with Josip Broz Tito, the president of Yugoslavia, during state dinner on August 3, 1975. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901

-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919

-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923

-- Musician Teresa Brewer in 1931

-- Musician Johnny Maestro in 1939

-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950

-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 50)

Advertisement

Linsey Godfrey (R) and Breckin Meyer arrive on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on May 5, 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976

-- Musician J Balvin in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 37)

-- Comedian/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Maya Erskine in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Dylan Gelula in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

DC releases first pic of David Corensweet as Superman
Movies // 15 hours ago
DC releases first pic of David Corensweet as Superman
May 6 (UPI) -- DC Comics shared the first image of David Corensweet as Superman on social media Monday.
Vin Diesel 'Riddick: Furya' begins production in August in Europe
Movies // 16 hours ago
Vin Diesel 'Riddick: Furya' begins production in August in Europe
May 6 (UPI) -- Rocket Science announced the upcoming star of production on "Riddick: Furya," the fourth film in Vin Diesel's sci-fi franchise, on Monday.
Paramount+ announces 'Neighborhood' spinoff starring Tracy Morgan
TV // 16 hours ago
Paramount+ announces 'Neighborhood' spinoff starring Tracy Morgan
May 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the new series "Crutch" starring Tracy Morgan, in the world of "The Neighborhood," on Monday.
'Young Sheldon' finale pics show Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik return
TV // 17 hours ago
'Young Sheldon' finale pics show Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik return
May 6 (UPI) -- CBs released photos of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik on the series finale of "Young Sheldon" on Monday, reprising their roles from "The Big Bang" theory.
Vogue's Anna Wintour confirms cell phones, garlic banned from Met Gala
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour confirms cell phones, garlic banned from Met Gala
May 6 (UPI) -- Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has confirmed in a new interview with NBC's "Today" show that chives, onions and garlic have been banned from the Met Gala menu.
Teen struggles in shadow of older sister in 'Part of You' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
Teen struggles in shadow of older sister in 'Part of You' trailer
May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie, "A Part of You."
Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect
May 6 (UPI) -- The Met Gala, a star-studded party that celebrates a new fashion-themed exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art each year, is scheduled for Monday night.
French collective calls for Cannes Film Festival workers to strike
Movies // 22 hours ago
French collective calls for Cannes Film Festival workers to strike
May 6 (UPI) -- The French bargaining collective Broke Behind the Screens called for Cannes Film Festival workers to go on strike.
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
Music // 22 hours ago
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
May 6 (UPI) -- Actors and veterans advocates Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are set to host the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, on May 26.
Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney
May 6 (UPI) -- Actor Noah Galvin turns 30 and actor George Clooney turns 63, among the famous birthdays for May 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
Country music icon Randy Travis to release new song Friday
Country music icon Randy Travis to release new song Friday
Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney
Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement