Famous birthdays for May 7: Dylan Gelula, Breckin Meyer

May 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Pope Innocent X in 1574
-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711
-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812
-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833
-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840
-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885
-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892
-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901
-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919
-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923
-- Musician Teresa Brewer in 1931
-- Musician Johnny Maestro in 1939
-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 81)
-- Musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) in 1946 (age 78)
-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950
-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 50)
-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976
-- Musician J Balvin in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 38)
-- Musician Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 37)
-- Comedian/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Maya Erskine in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Dylan Gelula in 1994 (age 30)
-- Musician Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 27)