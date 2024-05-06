Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney

1 of 2 | Noah Galvin arrives for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 25. The actor turns 30 on May 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915

-- Author Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 93)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 79)

-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 71)

-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1967 (age 56)

-- Musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 41)

-- Comedian/actor Sasheer Zamata in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 22)

-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 5)