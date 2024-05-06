Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney

By UPI Staff
Noah Galvin arrives for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 25. The actor turns 30 on May 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Noah Galvin arrives for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 25. The actor turns 30 on May 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915

-- Author Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 93)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 79)

-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 71)

-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 64)

Advertisement

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1967 (age 56)

-- Musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 41)

-- Comedian/actor Sasheer Zamata in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 22)

-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 5)

Latest Headlines

French collective calls for Cannes Film Festival workers to strike
Movies // 1 hour ago
French collective calls for Cannes Film Festival workers to strike
May 6 (UPI) -- The French bargaining collective Broke Behind the Screens called for Cannes Film Festival workers to go on strike.
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
Music // 1 hour ago
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
May 6 (UPI) -- Actors and veterans advocates Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are set to host the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, on May 26.
'Fall Guy' tops North American box office with $28.5M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Fall Guy' tops North American box office with $28.5M
May 5 (UPI) -- The Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt action-comedy, "The Fall Guy," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
May 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
'Lord of the Rings,' 'Titanic' actor Bernard Hill dies at 79
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings,' 'Titanic' actor Bernard Hill dies at 79
May 5 (UPI) -- "Lord of the Rings" and "Titanic" actor Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79.
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
Music // 22 hours ago
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. pop music star Madonna has set a new record for having the largest audience -- 1.6 million people -- for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history, Live Nation announced.
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
TV // 23 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
May 5 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" this weekend mined for laughs the recent pro-Palestine protests roiling some of New York's most prestigious and pricey universities.
Famous birthdays for May 5: Nathan Chen, Danielle Fishel
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 5: Nathan Chen, Danielle Fishel
May 5 (UPI) -- American figure skater Nathan Chen turns 25 and actor Danielle Fishel turns 43, among the famous birthdays for May 5.
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
May 4 (UPI) -- Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is shooting back at new allegations of inappropriate behavior detailed in an upcoming British television documentary.
Bad weather prompts cancellation of star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas
Music // 1 day ago
Bad weather prompts cancellation of star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas
May 4 (UPI) -- Saturday's Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas -- which was supposed to include performances by Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Usher -- was canceled due to anticipated bad weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
'Fall Guy' tops North American box office with $28.5M
'Fall Guy' tops North American box office with $28.5M
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement