Famous birthdays for May 6: Noah Galvin, George Clooney

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758
-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856
-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856
-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895
-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903
-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915
-- Author Theodore White in 1915
-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 93)
-- Musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 79)
-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 71)
-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1967 (age 56)
-- Musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 41)
-- Comedian/actor Sasheer Zamata in 1986 (age 38)
-- Musician Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 22)
-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 5)
View this post on InstagramAdvertisement