Famous birthdays for April 21: John Cameron Mitchell, Emma Tremblay

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 92)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 73)

-- Faustin-Archange Touadéra, president of Central African Republic, in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Robert Smith (Cure) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker/actor John Cameron Mitchell in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Toby Stephens in 1969 (age 55)

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian/actor Nicole Sullivan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 45)

-- Broadcaster/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Frank Dillane in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 20)