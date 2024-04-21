Advertisement
April 21, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 21: John Cameron Mitchell, Emma Tremblay

By UPI Staff
Bob the Drag Queen (R) and John Cameron Mitchell arrive on the red carpet for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on April 2, 2022. Mitchell turns 61 on April 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Bob the Drag Queen (R) and John Cameron Mitchell arrive on the red carpet for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on April 2, 2022. Mitchell turns 61 on April 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 92)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 73)

-- Faustin-Archange Touadéra, president of Central African Republic, in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
-- Musician Robert Smith (Cure) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker/actor John Cameron Mitchell in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Toby Stephens in 1969 (age 55)

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian/actor Nicole Sullivan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 45)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Broadcaster/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Frank Dillane in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

