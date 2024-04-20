Advertisement
April 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, Andy Serkis

By UPI Staff
Jessica Lange arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The actor turns 75 on April 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Jessica Lange arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The actor turns 75 on April 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586

-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808

-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850

-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889

-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893

-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893

-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920

-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924

-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI

-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941

-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 75)

-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951

-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 65)

-- Miguel Díaz-Canel, leader of Cuba, in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 52)

-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 41)

-- Fashion designer/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 41)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

