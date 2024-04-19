Famous birthdays for April 19: Kate Hudson, Simu Liu

1 of 2 | Kate Hudson arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. The actor turns 45 on April 19. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 87)

-- Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

-- Actor Tony Plana in 1952 (age 72)

-- Colombian President Gustavo Petro in 1960 (age 64)

-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 62)

-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 59)

-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 57)

-- Mswati III, king of Eswatini, in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 56)

-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 46)

-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno in 1981 (age 43)

-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 42)

-- Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule in 1982 (age 42)

-- WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 38)

-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 35)