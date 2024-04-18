Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Vanessa Kirby

April 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480
-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857
-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924
-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922
-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Dorothy Lyman in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Cindy Pickett in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Melody Thomas Scott in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Les Pattinson (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 63)
-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Mark Tremonti (Creed/Alter Bridge) in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 48)
-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Alia Shawkat in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Virginia Gardner in 1995 (age 29)