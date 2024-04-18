Trending
Entertainment News
April 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Vanessa Kirby

By UPI Staff
America Ferrera arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The actor turns 40 on April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480

-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857

-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924

-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922

-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Dorothy Lyman in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Cindy Pickett in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Melody Thomas Scott in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Les Pattinson (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 63)

-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Mark Tremonti (Creed/Alter Bridge) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 36)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Alia Shawkat in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Virginia Gardner in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to launch 'Sweat' joint tour
'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
Barbra Streisand to release single for 'Tattooist of Auschwitz' series
David Beckham voices love for Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday
'Crazy Rich Asians' to be adapted as Broadway musical
Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
'Wednesday': Steve Buscemi joins Season 2 cast
