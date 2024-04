Famous birthdays for April 17: Victoria Beckham, David Bradley

1 of 3 | Victoria Beckham is seen during the Inter Miami CF League's Cup match against against Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The singer turns 50 on April 17. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

-- American industrialist/financier J.P. Morgan in 1837

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cap Anson in 1852

-- Danish author Karen Blixen, who wrote under the name Isak Dinesen, in 1885

-- Actor William Holden in 1918

-- Music promoter Don Kirshner in 1934

-- Actor David Bradley in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Jan Hammer in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Olivia Hussey in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Clarke Peters in 1952 (age 72)

-- Author Nick Hornby in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Sean Bean in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Joel Murray in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer Maynard James Keenan (Tool and Puscifer) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Henry Ian Cusick in 1967 (age 57)

-- Singer Liz Phair in 1967 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker Adam McKay in 1968 (age 56)

-- Rapper Redman, born Reggie Noble, in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jennifer Garner in 1972 (age 52)

-- Singer/model Victoria Beckham (Spice Girls) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Luke Mitchell in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Rooney Mara in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Phoebe Dynevor in 1995 (age 29)