April 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 16: Claire Foy, Jon Cryer

By UPI Staff
Claire Foy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024. The actor turns 40 on April 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | Claire Foy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024. The actor turns 40 on April 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Artist Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun in 1755

-- French writer Anatole France in 1844

-- Aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright in 1867

-- Movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1889

-- Writer Kingsley Amis in 1922

-- Composer/conductor Henry Mancini in 1924

-- Pope Benedict XVI in 1927

File Photo by Stefano Spanziani/UPI

-- Football Hall of fame member Dick "Night Train" Lane in 1927

-- Jazz flutist Herbie Mann in 1930

-- Singer Bobby Vinton in 1935 (age 89)

-- Singer Dusty Springfield in 1939

-- Danish Queen Margrethe II in 1940 (age 84)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1947 (age 77)

-- NFL coach Bill Belichick in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

-- Actor Ellen Barkin in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Michel Gill in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Jimmy Osmond in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician David Pirner (Soul Asylum) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Jon Cryer in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Martin Lawrence in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Peter Billingsley in 1971 (age 53)

-- Tejeno singer Selena Quintanilla in 1971

-- Singer Akon, born Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Lukas Haas in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/MMA fighter Gina Carano in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Claire Foy in 1984 (age 40)

-- Chance the Rapper, born Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, in 1993 (age 31)

-- Mirai Nagasu, first female figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Anya Taylor-Joy in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Sadie Sink in 2002 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
