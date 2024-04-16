Famous birthdays for April 16: Claire Foy, Jon Cryer

April 16 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Artist Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun in 1755
-- French writer Anatole France in 1844
-- Aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright in 1867
-- Movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1889
-- Writer Kingsley Amis in 1922
-- Composer/conductor Henry Mancini in 1924
-- Pope Benedict XVI in 1927
-- Football Hall of fame member Dick "Night Train" Lane in 1927
-- Jazz flutist Herbie Mann in 1930
-- Singer Bobby Vinton in 1935 (age 89)
-- Singer Dusty Springfield in 1939
-- Danish Queen Margrethe II in 1940 (age 84)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1947 (age 77)
-- NFL coach Bill Belichick in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Ellen Barkin in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Michel Gill in 1960 (age 64)
-- Musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Jimmy Osmond in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician David Pirner (Soul Asylum) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Jon Cryer in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Martin Lawrence in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Peter Billingsley in 1971 (age 53)
-- Tejeno singer Selena Quintanilla in 1971
-- Singer Akon, born Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Lukas Haas in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor/MMA fighter Gina Carano in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Claire Foy in 1984 (age 40)
-- Chance the Rapper, born Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, in 1993 (age 31)
-- Mirai Nagasu, first female figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Anya Taylor-Joy in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Sadie Sink in 2002 (age 22)