April 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 15: Alice Braga, Luke Evans

By UPI Staff
Alice Braga attends the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 2, 2021. The actor turns 41 on August 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Alice Braga attends the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 2, 2021. The actor turns 41 on August 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian painter/inventor Leonardo da Vinci in 1452

-- British polar explorer James Clark Ross in 1800

-- Distiller Joseph E. Seagram in 1841

-- Author Henry James in 1843

-- Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1894

File Photo by Gary Haynes/UPI

-- Singer Bessie Smith in 1894

-- Actor Marian Jordan in 1898

-- Artist Arshile Gorky in 1904

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in 1912

-- Businessman Alfred S. Bloomingdale in 1916

-- Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, in 1922

-- Country singer Roy Clark in 1933

-- Actor Elizabeth Montgomery in 1933

-- Actor Claudia Cardinale in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Dave Edmunds in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Michael Tucci in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Amy Wright in 1950 (age 74)

-- Newspaper columnist Heloise Cruse Evans in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Sam McMurray in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Emma Thompson in 1959 (age 65)

-- Belgium's King Philippe in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Ed O'Brien (Radiohead) in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Danny Pino in 1974 (age 50)

-- Country singer Chris Stapleton in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Luke Evans in 1979 (age 45)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Musician Patrick Carney (Black Keys) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Seth Rogen in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Alice Braga in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician De'Mar Hamilton (Plain White T's) in 1984 (age 40)

-- Singer/actor Ester Dean in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Samira Wiley in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Emma Watson in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Cody Christian in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Maisie Williams in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
