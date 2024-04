Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney

1 of 2 | Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 30, 2023. The actor turns 47 on April 14. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866

-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 89)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 84)

-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 66)

-- Race car driver/actor Brian Forster in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Brad Garrett in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 51)

-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Win Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 28)

