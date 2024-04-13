Advertisement
April 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 13: Caroline Rhea, Allison Williams

By UPI Staff
Caroline Rhea attends the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America on January 26, 2023. The actor turns 60 on April 13. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Caroline Rhea attends the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America on January 26, 2023. The actor turns 60 on April 13. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570

-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743

-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852

-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866

-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891

-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899

-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906

-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909

-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919

-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935

File Photo courtesy of ABC Studios/Wikimedia Commons

-- Actor Edward Fox in 1937 (age 87)

-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939

-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939

-- Musician Bill Conti in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Jack Casady (Jefferson Airplane) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945

-- Musician Al Green in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949

-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor William Sadler in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 73)

-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 63)

-- Musician Jimmy Destri, born James Mollica, (Blondie) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Lisa Umbarger (Toadies) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Marc Ford (Black Crowes) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Aaron Lewis (Staind) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Bokeem Woodbine in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Lou Bega, born David Lubega Balemezi, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976

-- Actor Glenn Howerton in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Kelli Giddish in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Ty Dolla $ign, born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 36)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

