Famous birthdays for April 13: Caroline Rhea, Allison Williams

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570
-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743
-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852
-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866
-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891
-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899
-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906
-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909
-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919
-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935
-- Actor Edward Fox in 1937 (age 87)
-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939
-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939
-- Musician Bill Conti in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Jack Casady (Jefferson Airplane) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945
-- Musician Al Green in 1946 (age 78)
-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949
-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor William Sadler in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 73)
-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 63)
-- Musician Jimmy Destri, born James Mollica, (Blondie) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Lisa Umbarger (Toadies) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Marc Ford (Black Crowes) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Aaron Lewis (Staind) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Bokeem Woodbine in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Lou Bega, born David Lubega Balemezi, in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976
-- Actor Glenn Howerton in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Kelli Giddish in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Ty Dolla $ign, born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 36)