Famous birthdays for April 12: Saoirse Ronan, Marley Shelton

April 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- U.S. statesman Henry Clay in 1777
-- Opera singer Lily Pons in 1898
-- Author Beverly Cleary in 1916
-- Actor/dancer Ann Miller in 1923
-- Singer Tiny Tim in 1932
-- Opera singer Montserrat Caballé in 1933
-- Jazz keyboard player Herbie Hancock in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician John Kay (Steppenwolf) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Ed O'Neill in 1946 (age 78)
-- Author Tom Clancy in 1947
-- TV personality David Letterman in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Dan Lauria in 1947 (age 77)
-- Writer Scott Turow in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor/singer David Cassidy in 1950
-- Musician J.D. Nicholas (The Commodores) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Pat Travers in 1954 (age 70)
-- Writer Jon Krakauer in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Andy Garcia in 1956 (age 68)
-- Country singer Vince Gill in 1957 (age 67)
-- Model/TV personality J. Alexander, born Alexander Jenkins, in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Art Alexakis (Everclear) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Retta, born Marietta Sirleaf, in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Nick Hexum (311) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Shannen Doherty in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Christina Moore in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Marley Shelton in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Riley Smith in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Claire Danes in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Jennifer Morrison in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor/model Brooklyn Decker in 1987 (age 37)
-- Musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) in 1987 (age 37)
-- Musician Jessie James Decker in 1988 (age 36)
-- Rapper Travis Mills in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Saoirse Ronan in 1994 (age 30)