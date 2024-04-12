Famous birthdays for April 12: Saoirse Ronan, Marley Shelton

1 of 2 | Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 30 on April 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- U.S. statesman Henry Clay in 1777

-- Opera singer Lily Pons in 1898

-- Author Beverly Cleary in 1916

-- Actor/dancer Ann Miller in 1923

-- Singer Tiny Tim in 1932

-- Opera singer Montserrat Caballé in 1933

-- Jazz keyboard player Herbie Hancock in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician John Kay (Steppenwolf) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Ed O'Neill in 1946 (age 78)

-- Author Tom Clancy in 1947

-- TV personality David Letterman in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Dan Lauria in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Scott Turow in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor/singer David Cassidy in 1950

-- Musician J.D. Nicholas (The Commodores) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Pat Travers in 1954 (age 70)

-- Writer Jon Krakauer in 1954 (age 70)

Advertisement

-- Actor Andy Garcia in 1956 (age 68)

File Photo by John McCoy/UPI

-- Country singer Vince Gill in 1957 (age 67)

-- Model/TV personality J. Alexander, born Alexander Jenkins, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Art Alexakis (Everclear) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Retta, born Marietta Sirleaf, in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Nick Hexum (311) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Shannen Doherty in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Christina Moore in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Marley Shelton in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Riley Smith in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Claire Danes in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Jennifer Morrison in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/model Brooklyn Decker in 1987 (age 37)

-- Musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) in 1987 (age 37)

Advertisement

-- Musician Jessie James Decker in 1988 (age 36)

-- Rapper Travis Mills in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Saoirse Ronan in 1994 (age 30)