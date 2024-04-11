Trending
April 11, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock

By UPI Staff
1 of 2 | Joel Grey and Jennifer Grey arrive on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11 in New York City. Joel Grey turns 92 on April 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- American statesman/orator Edward Everett in 1794

-- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in 1862

-- First Black woman to be a judge in U.S., Jane Matilda Bolin, in 1908

-- Fashion designer Oleg Cassini in 1913

-- Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in 1928 (age 96)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Joel Grey in 1932 (age 92)

-- Actor Louise Lasser in 1939 (age 85)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Peter Riegert in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Meshach Taylor in 1947

-- Actor Bill Irwin in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Jim Lauderdale in 1957 (age 67)

-- TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Johnny Messner in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Tricia Helfer in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Chris Gaylor (All-American Rejects) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Baseball player Mark Teixeira in 1980 (age 44)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Matt Ryan in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Kelli Garner in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Will Tudor in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer Joss Stone in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Dakota Blue Richards in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Milly Alcock in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

