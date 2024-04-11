Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock

April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- American statesman/orator Edward Everett in 1794
-- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in 1862
-- First Black woman to be a judge in U.S., Jane Matilda Bolin, in 1908
-- Fashion designer Oleg Cassini in 1913
-- Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in 1928 (age 96)
-- Actor Joel Grey in 1932 (age 92)
-- Actor Louise Lasser in 1939 (age 85)
-- Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman in 1941 (age 83)
-- Actor Peter Riegert in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Meshach Taylor in 1947
-- Actor Bill Irwin in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Jim Lauderdale in 1957 (age 67)
-- TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Johnny Messner in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Tricia Helfer in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Chris Gaylor (All-American Rejects) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Baseball player Mark Teixeira in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Matt Ryan in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Kelli Garner in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Will Tudor in 1987 (age 37)
-- Singer Joss Stone in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Dakota Blue Richards in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Milly Alcock in 2000 (age 24)