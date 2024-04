Famous birthdays for April 9: Dennis Quaid, Leighton Meester

1 of 4 | Dennis Quaid arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20, 2019. The actor turns 70 on April 9. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- French poet Charles Baudelaire in 1821

-- Actor/musician Paul Robeson in 1898

-- Football Hall of Fame member Curly Lambeau in 1898

-- Actor Ward Bond in 1903

-- Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner in 1926

-- Musician Tom Lehrer in 1928 (age 96)

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Carl Perkins in 1932

-- Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in 1933

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Michael Learned in 1939 (age 85)

-- Journalist Peter Gammons in 1945 (age 78)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Seve Ballesteros in 1957

-- Actor Dennis Quaid in 1954 (age 70)

-- Political commentator Joe Scarborough in 1963 (age 61)

-- Fashion designer Marc Jacobs in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI

-- Model Paulina Porizkova in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Mark Pellegrino in 1965 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Actor Cynthia Nixon in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Kevin Martin (Candlebox) in 1969 (age 55)

-- TV personality Sunny Anderson in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician/author Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Albert Hammond Jr. (Strokes) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jay Baruchel in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Leighton Meester in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Musician Jazmine Sullivan in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Jesse McCartney in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Kristen Stewart in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Elle Fanning in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright in 1999 (age 25)

-- Musician Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, in 1999 (age 25)

-- Musician Jackie Evancho in 2000 (age 24)