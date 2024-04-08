Trending
Entertainment News
April 8, 2024 / 12:19 PM

'Too Hot to Handle' alum Francesca Farago expecting twins

By Annie Martin
Francesca Farago is expecting twins with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Francesca Farago is expecting twins with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago is pregnant with twins.

The television personality and her fiancé, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, shared the news Sunday after announcing Farago's pregnancy last week.

Farago and Sullivan posted a video on social media that follows the couple as they attend an ultrasound.

"Yeah, I'm nervous," Sullivan says on the drive. "Twins is fine; I just don't want triplets."

"I don't care about the number," Farago chimes in. "I just want to make sure they're both where they're supposed to be. See if they look healthy, if they can even tell that."

"I actually don't care," Sullivan agrees. "I will be so excited, but I'm just like, oh my god."

The scan confirmed that Farago is carrying two embryos.

Farago and Sullivan, who is transgender, announced Farago's pregnancy March 31 after undergoing IVF. The date also marked Trans Day of Visibility.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with you all," Farago said on instagram.

"I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!" she added, referencing Sullivan's child from his previous relationship.

Farago and Sullivan got engaged in May 2023.

Farago was previously a contestant on the Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match.

