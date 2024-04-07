Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett

TV // 17 hours ago

HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel

April 6 (UPI) -- Peter Claffey from "Bad Sisters" and Dexter Sol Ansell from "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" have signed on to star in HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight."