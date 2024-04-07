Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett

April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506
-- Pope Clement XII in 1652
-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770
-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859
-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860
-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890
-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893
-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897
-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915
-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920
-- Actor James Garner in 1928
-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931
-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 86)
-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 85)
-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939
-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 76)
-- Singer/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 70)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 60)
-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 54)
-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 36)
-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 33)