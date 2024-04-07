Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett

By UPI Staff
Russell Crowe attends the red carpet at Alice Nella Città during the 17th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium della Conciliazione on October 15, 2022 in Rome, Italy. The actor turns 60 on April 7. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Russell Crowe attends the red carpet at Alice Nella Città during the 17th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium della Conciliazione on October 15, 2022 in Rome, Italy. The actor turns 60 on April 7. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506

-- Pope Clement XII in 1652

-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770

-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859

-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860

-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890

-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893

-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897

-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920

-- Actor James Garner in 1928

-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931

-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 85)

-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939

-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 76)

Advertisement

-- Singer/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 70)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 60)

-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 54)

-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 36)

-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 33)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 17 hours ago
HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
April 6 (UPI) -- Peter Claffey from "Bad Sisters" and Dexter Sol Ansell from "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" have signed on to star in HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight."
Frances Bean remembers dad Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his suicide
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Frances Bean remembers dad Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his suicide
April 6 (UPI) -- Frances Bean Cobain posted a heartfelt tribute to her late dad Kurt Cobain, 30 years after the Nirvana front man fatally shot himself.
Missing '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead at 27
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Missing '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead at 27
April 6 (UPI) -- Missing "1923" actor Cole Brings Plenty -- nephew of "Yellowstone" actor Mo Brings Plenty -- has been found dead at 27.
Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 17 hours ago
Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You' tops U.S. album chart
April 6 (UPI) -- Rappers Future and Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
No Season 3 for 'Quantum Leap' on NBC
TV // 17 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'Quantum Leap' on NBC
April 6 (UPI) -- Sci-fi sequel series, "Quantum Leap," is not returning to NBC for a third season, according to social media posts from its stars.
Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner
April 6 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Barry Levinson turns 82 and actor Marilu Henner turns 72, among the famous birthdays for April 6.
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher filed for divorce
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher filed for divorce
April 5 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced on Instagram Friday that they filed for divorce last year.
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
Movies // 1 day ago
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
April 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Friday the 1999 version of "The Mummy" will return to theaters April 26 for its 25th anniversary.
(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video
April 5 (UPI) -- Yuqi, a member of the K-pop group (G)I-dle, released "Could It Be," the pre-release single from her debut solo EP, "Yuq1."
WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect
April 5 (UPI) -- WrestleMania XL, a WWE event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will stream on Peacock this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead at 27
Missing '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead at 27
Frances Bean remembers dad Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his suicide
Frances Bean remembers dad Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his suicide
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner
Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner
HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement