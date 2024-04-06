Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483
-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823
-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866
-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892
-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 96)
-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929
-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937
-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 87)
-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 83)
-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 82)
-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Patrika Darbo in 1948 (age 76)
-- Marshallese President Hilda Heine in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 69)
-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV, (Pixies) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Jason Hervey in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 43)
-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 26)
-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 26)