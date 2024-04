Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner

1 of 3 | Barry Levinson attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on March 12, 2022. The filmmaker turns 82 on April 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 96)

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929

-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 87)

-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 83)

-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Patrika Darbo in 1948 (age 76)

-- Marshallese President Hilda Heine in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 69)

-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV, (Pixies) in 1965 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Jason Hervey in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 43)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 26)