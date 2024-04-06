Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 6: Barry Levinson, Marilu Henner

By UPI Staff
Barry Levinson attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on March 12, 2022. The filmmaker turns 82 on April 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Barry Levinson attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on March 12, 2022. The filmmaker turns 82 on April 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 96)

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929

-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 87)

-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 83)

-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Patrika Darbo in 1948 (age 76)

-- Marshallese President Hilda Heine in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 69)

-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV, (Pixies) in 1965 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Jason Hervey in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 43)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher filed for divorce
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher filed for divorce
April 5 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced on Instagram Friday that they filed for divorce last year.
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
Movies // 11 hours ago
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
April 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Friday the 1999 version of "The Mummy" will return to theaters April 26 for its 25th anniversary.
(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video
Music // 14 hours ago
(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video
April 5 (UPI) -- Yuqi, a member of the K-pop group (G)I-dle, released "Could It Be," the pre-release single from her debut solo EP, "Yuq1."
WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 14 hours ago
WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect
April 5 (UPI) -- WrestleMania XL, a WWE event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will stream on Peacock this weekend.
Bruno Mars to perform opening shows at Intuit Dome
Music // 14 hours ago
Bruno Mars to perform opening shows at Intuit Dome
April 5 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars will headline the grand opening of Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
'Argylle' coming to Apple TV+ on April 12
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Argylle' coming to Apple TV+ on April 12
April 5 (UPI) -- "Argylle," a spy comedy starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, will start streaming on Apple TV+ in April.
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 16 hours ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
April 5 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
J. Cole returns with 'Might Delete Later' mixtape
Music // 16 hours ago
J. Cole returns with 'Might Delete Later' mixtape
April 5 (UPI) -- J. Cole released the surprise album "Might Delete Later," which includes the song "7 Minute Drill."
G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 17 hours ago
G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
April 5 (UPI) -- G-Eazy, Coi Leray and Kaliii performed their single "Femme Fatale" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Suki Waterhouse shares photo after birth of child with Robert Pattinson
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Suki Waterhouse shares photo after birth of child with Robert Pattinson
April 5 (UPI) -- Suki Waterhouse took to Instagram after welcoming her first child with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement