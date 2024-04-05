Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James

1 of 3 | Sterling K. Brown arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The actor turns 48 on April 5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 98)

-- Impressionist/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 78)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Musician Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 72)

-- Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in 1955 (age 69)

-- Rapper Christopher Reid (Kid 'n Play) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Paula Cole in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Victoria Hamilton in 1971 (age 53)

-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 35)