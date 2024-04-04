Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.

1 of 3 | Clive Davis arrives for the Medallion Ceremony honoring the recipients of the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 2. The music producer turns 92 on April 4. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928



-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 92)

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 85)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 74)



-- Musician Steve Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Mary-Margaret Humes in 1954 (age 70)

-- TV writer/producer David E. Kelley in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 64)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 59)



-- Musician Josh Todd (Buckcherry) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Magnus Sveningsson (Cardigans) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor James Roday Rodriguez in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 41)

-- Singer/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 33)

-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 28)