Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.

By UPI Staff
Clive Davis arrives for the Medallion Ceremony honoring the recipients of the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 2. The music producer turns 92 on April 4. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
1 of 3 | Clive Davis arrives for the Medallion Ceremony honoring the recipients of the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 2. The music producer turns 92 on April 4. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 92)

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 85)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Steve Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1951 (age 73)

Advertisement

-- Actor Mary-Margaret Humes in 1954 (age 70)

-- TV writer/producer David E. Kelley in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 64)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Musician Josh Todd (Buckcherry) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Magnus Sveningsson (Cardigans) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor James Roday Rodriguez in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 41)

-- Singer/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 33)

-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: Andrew Scott's 'Ripley' adds little to movie versions
TV // 42 minutes ago
TV review: Andrew Scott's 'Ripley' adds little to movie versions
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "Ripley," premiering Thursday on Netflix, elongates the adaptation of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" but adds little to the basic story.
Bank robbers, diners collide at 'Last Stop in Yuma County'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Bank robbers, diners collide at 'Last Stop in Yuma County'
April 3 (UPI) -- The trailer for "The Last Stop in Yuma County," in theaters and digital video-on-demand May 10, shows bank robbers and diner patrons vie for stolen loot.
'Drag Race' Las Vegas stars take beating in 'Live UNTUCKED' trailer
TV // 12 hours ago
'Drag Race' Las Vegas stars take beating in 'Live UNTUCKED' trailer
April 3 (UPI) -- WOW Presents+ released the trailer for "RuPaul's Drag Race Live UNTUCKED" on Wednesday. The show premieres April 17 and goes behind-the-scenes of the Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo.
John Green adaptation 'Turtles All the Way Down' to premiere in May
Movies // 12 hours ago
John Green adaptation 'Turtles All the Way Down' to premiere in May
April 3 (UPI) -- Max announced the premiere date of the movie "Turtles All the Way down" on Wednesday. The John Green adaptation premieres May 2.
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Monsta X member I.M released the EP "Off the Beat" and a music video for the song "Lure."
'Outlander' prequel casts leaders of Clan Grant, Clan MacKenzie
TV // 14 hours ago
'Outlander' prequel casts leaders of Clan Grant, Clan MacKenzie
April 3 (UPI) -- Brian McCardie, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers and Peter Mullan have joined the Star series "Outlander: Blood of My Blood."
'The Second Act' to open Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 14 hours ago
'The Second Act' to open Cannes Film Festival
April 3 (UPI) -- "The Second Act," a French comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux and starring Léa Seydoux, will open the Cannes Film Festival.
'The Circle' Season 6 trailer teases 'ultimate catfish'
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Circle' Season 6 trailer teases 'ultimate catfish'
April 3 (UPI) -- Reality competition series "The Circle" will return for a sixth season on Netflix.
'Our Town': Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes join Broadway revival
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Our Town': Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes join Broadway revival
April 3 (UPI) -- Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch and more will star in a Broadway production of the Thornton Wilder play "Our Town."
Sonequa Martin-Green: 'Star Trek: Discovery' inspires us to 'reach higher'
TV // 15 hours ago
Sonequa Martin-Green: 'Star Trek: Discovery' inspires us to 'reach higher'
NEW YORK, April 3 (UPI) -- Sonequa Martin-Green told UPI she loves that her space drama, "Star Trek: Discovery," is great entertainment, but also offers during divisive times important messages about hope, inclusivity and team work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Maya Rudolph, 'Loot' cast consider billions of dollars absurd
Maya Rudolph, 'Loot' cast consider billions of dollars absurd
'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement