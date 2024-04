Famous birthdays for April 3: Sofia Boutella, Elsie Fisher

1 of 4 | Sofia Boutella attends the premiere for the Netflix film "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" in Tokyo on December 11. The actor turns 42 on April 3. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Historian/story writer Washington Irving in 1783

-- Author/naturalist John Burroughs in 1837

-- Actor Leslie Howard in 1893

-- Dancer Sally Rand in 1904

-- Actor Iron Eyes Cody, born Espera Oscar de Corti, in 1904

-- Newspaper columnist Herb Caen in 1916

-- Actor Doris Day in 1922

-- Actor Marlon Brando in 1924

-- Astronaut Virgil "Gus" Grissom in 1926

-- Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1930

-- Anthropologist Jane Goodall in 1934 (age 90)

-- Actor Eric Braeden in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Marsha Mason in 1942 (age 82)

-- Entertainer Wayne Newton in 1942 (age 82)

-- Singer Tony Orlando in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Richard Thompson in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Alec Baldwin in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor David Hyde Pierce in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor/comedian Eddie Murphy in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) in 1962 (age 62)

-- North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer Sebastian Bach in 1968 (age 56)

-- Olympic skier Picabo Street in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Jennie Garth in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Adam Scott in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Matthew Goode in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Cobie Smulders in 1982 (age 42)

-- Dancer/actor Sofia Boutella in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor/singer Chrissie Fit in 1984 (age 40)

-- Singer Leona Lewis in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Amanda Bynes in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Rachel Bloom in 1987 (age 37)

-- Musician Hayley Kiyoko in 1991 (age 33)

-- Rapper Young M.A, born Katorah Marrero, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Sarah Jeffery in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor/model Paris Jackson in 1998 (age 26)

-- Musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Elsie Fisher in 2003 (age 21)