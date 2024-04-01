Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 1: Taran Killam, David Oyelowo

By UPI Staff
Taran Killam arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 42. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Taran Killam arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 42. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- German military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815

-- Italian pianist/composer Ferruccio Busoni in 1866

-- Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873

-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883

-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899

-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911

-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920

-- Author Anne McCaffrey in 1926

-- Actor/singer Jane Powell in 1929

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Author Milan Kundera in 1929

-- Actor/singer Debbie Reynolds in 1932

-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 85)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai in 1940

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 72)

-- Singer Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor David Oyelowo in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Reality television personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Sam Huntington in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Taran Killam in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 41)

-- Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

