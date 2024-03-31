Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 31, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff

By UPI Staff
Shirley Jones and Shaun Cassidy arrive on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019m in New York City. Jones turns 90 on March 31.
1 of 2 | Shirley Jones and Shaun Cassidy arrive on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019m in New York City. Jones turns 90 on March 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Pope Pius IV in 1499

-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596

-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675

-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732

-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809

-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first Black American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878

-- Educator/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889

-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922

-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927

-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 97)

File Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928

-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929

-- Author John Jakes in 1932

-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 90)

-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 90)

-- Musician Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 89)

-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 81)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 76)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI

-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 74)

-- Guitarist Angus Young (AC/DC) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Bob Crawford (Avett Brothers) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Brian Tyree Henry in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Jack Antonoff (Bleachers/Fun) in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

