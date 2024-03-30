Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated March 30, 2018 at 12:47 PM

Famous birthdays for March 30: Ian Ziering, Justin Moore

By UPI Staff
Ian Ziering arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20, 2019. The actor turns 60 on March 30. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Ian Ziering arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20, 2019. The actor turns 60 on March 30. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820

-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 98)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 94)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 84)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 79)

Advertisement

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 67)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Ian Ziering in 1964 (age 60)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 59)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 53)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Katy Mixon in 1981 (age 43)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tessa Ferrer in 1986 (age 38)

-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Simone Ashley in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Gideon Adlon in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chyler Leigh: Time travel wreaks havoc on 'Way Home' romance
TV // 14 hours ago
Chyler Leigh: Time travel wreaks havoc on 'Way Home' romance
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Chyler Leigh and Evan Williams told UPI Kat and Elliot, the characters they play on the romantic time-travel drama, "The Way Home," love each other deeply, even though extraordinary circumstances keep driving them apart.
Jenna Dewan discusses pregnancy, wedding plans on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Jenna Dewan discusses pregnancy, wedding plans on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
March 29 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan gave an update after announcing she's expecting her third child, her second with Steve Kazee.
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
March 29 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in "Scream 7."
TXT's Yeonjun cries in 'Deja Vu' music video teaser
Music // 15 hours ago
TXT's Yeonjun cries in 'Deja Vu' music video teaser
March 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together teased "Deja Vu," a song from its forthcoming EP, "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Sum 41 releases final album, 'Dopamine' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Sum 41 releases final album, 'Dopamine' music video
March 29 (UPI) -- Sum 41 released its final album, "Heaven :x: Hell," and a music video for the song "Dopamine."
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87
March 29 (UPI) -- Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, died at age 87.
Aespa releases 'Get Goin' song for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'
Music // 17 hours ago
Aespa releases 'Get Goin' song for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'
March 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a music video for "Get Goin'," its song for the Apple TV+ series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
Sheryl Crow releases 'Evolution' album, performs on 'Late Night'
Music // 17 hours ago
Sheryl Crow releases 'Evolution' album, performs on 'Late Night'
March 29 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow released the album "Evolution" and performed the title track on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Beyonce returns with 'Cowboy Carter' album
Music // 17 hours ago
Beyonce returns with 'Cowboy Carter' album
March 29 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released "Cowboy Carter," her first country music album and her first album since 2022.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
March 29 (UPI) -- Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight years for conspiring with her former boyfriend to kill her abusive mother in 2015, has split up with another man she married while she was behind bars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is ready to film 'Fubar' S2 in April
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is ready to film 'Fubar' S2 in April
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
Jenna Dewan discusses pregnancy, wedding plans on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Jenna Dewan discusses pregnancy, wedding plans on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement