Famous birthdays for March 29: PJ Morton, Perry Farrell

PJ Morton appears backstage with his award for Best R&B Song award for "Say So," during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The Maroon 5 band member turns 43 on March 29.

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 81)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943

-- Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo in 1944 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Bobby Kimball (Toto) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Bud Cort, born Walter Cox, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in 1952 (age 72)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 69)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 63)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 56)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician PJ Morton (Maroon 5) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Ed Skrein in 1983 (age 41)