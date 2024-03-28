Trending
March 28, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 28: Julia Stiles, Laura Harrier

By UPI Staff
Julia Stiles attends the premiere of "Butcher's Crossing" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2022. The actor turns 43 on March 28. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Julia Stiles attends the premiere of "Butcher's Crossing" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2022. The actor turns 43 on March 28. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515

-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868

-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836

-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899

-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905

-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914

UPI File Photo

-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924

-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928

-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944

-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 76)

-- Country singer/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 69)

-- Cape Verdean President José Maria Neves in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Alexandra Billings in 1962 (age 62)

-- Rapper Cheryl "Salt" James in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 52)

-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 49)

-- Model/TV personality Shanna Moakler in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Dave Keuning (Killers) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 43)

-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 38)

-- TV personality Jonathan van Ness in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

