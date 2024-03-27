Famous birthdays for March 27: Sophie Nélisse, Nathan Fillion

1 of 3 | Sophie Nélisse attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 24 on March 27. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Musician Tony Banks (Genesis) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Johnny April (Staind) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 55)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Elizabeth Mitchell in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 36)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 34)

-- K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Sophie Nélisse in 2000 (age 24)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 24)