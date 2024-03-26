Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley

By UPI Staff
Joel Grey and Jennifer Grey arrive on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11 in New York City. Jennifer Grey turns 64 on March 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Joel Grey and Jennifer Grey arrive on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11 in New York City. Jennifer Grey turns 64 on March 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

UPI File Photo

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934

-- Actor James Caan in 1940

-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 84)

Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 82)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 81)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 75)

Advertisement

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Michael Imperioli in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Francis Lawrence in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Amy Smart in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV journalist Margaret Brennan in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
TV // 7 hours ago
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
March 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced additional cast for the Seth Rogen comedy series "The Studio" on Monday. Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and more will costar with Rogen.
Trisha Yearwood to receive humanitarian award at CMT Music Awards
Music // 12 hours ago
Trisha Yearwood to receive humanitarian award at CMT Music Awards
March 25 (UPI) -- CBS announced Monday that Trisha Yearwood will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Music Awards April 7.
NCT Dream releases new EP, 'Smoothie' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
NCT Dream releases new EP, 'Smoothie' music video
March 25 (UPI) -- NCT Dream, a subunit of K-pop group NCT, released the album "Dream()Scape" and a music video for "Smoothie."
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Last Thing He Told Me," a thriller series starring Jennifer Garner, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Movies // 14 hours ago
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
March 25 (UPI) -- Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham and five others have joined "Michael," a new film about pop star Michael Jackson.
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
TV // 15 hours ago
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
March 25 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac."
'Sunset Boulevard' with Nicole Scherzinger to open on Broadway in fall
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Sunset Boulevard' with Nicole Scherzinger to open on Broadway in fall
March 25 (UPI) -- Nicole Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut in the "Sunset Boulevard" musical, which opens in the fall.
Anne Hathaway goes public about past miscarriage
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Anne Hathaway goes public about past miscarriage
March 25 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway discussed motherhood and her past fertility struggles in the April issue of Vanity Fair.
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 16 hours ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement