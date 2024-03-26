Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley

1 of 2 | Joel Grey and Jennifer Grey arrive on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11 in New York City. Jennifer Grey turns 64 on March 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

UPI File Photo

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934

-- Actor James Caan in 1940

-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 84)

Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 82)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 81)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 75)

Advertisement

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Michael Imperioli in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Francis Lawrence in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Amy Smart in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV journalist Margaret Brennan in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 39)