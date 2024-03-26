Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859
-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874
-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881
-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904
-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911
-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914
-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930
-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931
-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934
-- Actor James Caan in 1940
-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 84)
-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 82)
-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 81)
-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 80)
-- Musician Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 74)
-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Michael Imperioli in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 56)
-- Filmmaker Francis Lawrence in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Amy Smart in 1976 (age 48)
-- TV journalist Margaret Brennan in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 39)