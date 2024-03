Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem

1 of 4 | Katharine McPhee attends the ninth annual Breakthrough Prize Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15. The actor turns 40 on March 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum in 1867

-- Actor Ed Begley Sr. in 1901

-- Jack Ruby, who killed presumed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, in 1911

-- Sports commentator Howard Cosell in 1918

-- Actor Simone Signoret in 1921

-- Writer Flannery O'Connor in 1925

-- Film critic Gene Shalit in 1926 (age 98)

-- Astronaut James Lovell in 1928 (age 96)

-- Feminist writer Gloria Steinem in 1934 (age 90)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Aretha Franklin in 1942

-- Actor/director Paul Michael Glaser in 1943 (age 81)

-- Pop star Elton John in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Bonnie Bedelia in 1948 (age 76)

-- Comedian Mary Gross in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Marcia Cross in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker in 1965 (age 59)

-- TV personality Ben Mankiewicz in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Champion figure skater Debi Thomas in 1967 (age 57)

-- Three-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball Sheryl Swoopes in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Lark Voorhies in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Laz Alonso in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Melanie Blatt (All Saints) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Domenick Lombardozzi in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Édgar Ramírez in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Lee Pace in 1979 (age 45)

-- Comedian Alex Moffat in 1982 (age 42)

-- Race car driver Danica Patrick in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Actor Jenny Slate in 1982 (age 42)

-- Singer/actor Katharine McPhee in 1984 (age 40)

-- Comedian Chris Redd in 1985 (age 39)

-- Music producer Ryan Lewis in 1988 (age 36)

-- Rapper Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Aly Michalka in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Matthew Beard in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Kiowa Gordon in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Justin Prentice in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Mikey Madison in 1999 (age 25)