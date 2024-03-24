Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Native American rights activist/suffragist Matilda Joslyn Gage in 1826
-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855
-- Magician/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874
-- Silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893
-- Pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe "Ub" Iwerks in 1901
-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902
-- Notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909
-- Black American and women's rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912
-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919
-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930
-- TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 89)
-- Dress designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 73)
-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953
-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 64)
-- Television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 62)
-- WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Peter Jacobson in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Vincent Mason (De La Soul) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Lauren Bowles in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 50)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Amanda Brugel in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) in 1980 (age 44)
-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 36)