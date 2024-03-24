Advertisement
March 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning

By UPI Staff
Alyson Hannigan attends the premiere of "Wonka" at the Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on December 10. The actor turns 50 on March 24. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Alyson Hannigan attends the premiere of "Wonka" at the Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on December 10. The actor turns 50 on March 24.

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Native American rights activist/suffragist Matilda Joslyn Gage in 1826

-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855

-- Magician/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874

-- Silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893

-- Pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe "Ub" Iwerks in 1901

-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902

-- Notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909

-- Black American and women's rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912

-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919

-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930

-- TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 89)

-- Dress designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 73)

-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953

-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 64)

-- Television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 62)

-- WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Peter Jacobson in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Vincent Mason (De La Soul) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Lauren Bowles in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 50)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Amanda Brugel in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) in 1980 (age 44)

-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 36)

