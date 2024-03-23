Famous birthdays for March 23: Hope Davis, Randall Park

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857
-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884
-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900
-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905
-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910
-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924
-- Filmmaker Mark Rydell in 1929 (age 95)
-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929
-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937
-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938
-- Musician Ric Ocasek (Cars) in 1949
-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 71)
-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 73)
-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 72)
-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Catherine Keener in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Hope Davis in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Marin Hinkle in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Damon Albarn (Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician John Humphrey (Nixons) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 48)
-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Nicholle Tom in 1978 (age 46)
-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 43)
-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor/TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 35)
-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 32)
-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 29)