Famous birthdays for March 23: Hope Davis, Randall Park

1 of 4 | Hope Davis arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13. The actor turns 60 on March 23. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

Actress Joan Crawford, one the last of Hollywood’s glamour queens whose career stretched back to the golden days of silent films, is shown in a 1945 scene in the movie “Mildred Pierce,” for which she won a “best actress” Academy Award. (UPI Photo/Files)

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Filmmaker Mark Rydell in 1929 (age 95)

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek (Cars) in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 71)

-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 73)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 72)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Catherine Keener in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Hope Davis in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Marin Hinkle in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Damon Albarn (Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician John Humphrey (Nixons) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 48)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Nicholle Tom in 1978 (age 46)

-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 43)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor/TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 35)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 32)

-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 29)