Famous birthdays for March 22: Fanny Ardant, Guillermo Diaz

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 95)

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 93)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 81)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 77)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 76)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Fanny Ardant in 1949 (age 75)

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Will Yun Lee in 1971 (age 53)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Cole Hauser in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Kellie Williams in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician John Otto in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 29)