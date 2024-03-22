Trending
March 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 22: Fanny Ardant, Guillermo Diaz

By UPI Staff
Fanny Ardant arrives at a photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 21, 2019. The actor turns 75 on March 22. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Fanny Ardant arrives at a photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 21, 2019. The actor turns 75 on March 22.

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 95)

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 93)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 81)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 77)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 76)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
-- Actor Fanny Ardant in 1949 (age 75)

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Will Yun Lee in 1971 (age 53)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Cole Hauser in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Kellie Williams in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician John Otto in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

