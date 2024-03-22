Famous birthdays for March 22: Fanny Ardant, Guillermo Diaz

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599
-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908
-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887
-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912
-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923
-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924
-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 95)
-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930
-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930
-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 93)
-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934
-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935
-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 81)
-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 77)
-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 76)
-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Fanny Ardant in 1949 (age 75)
-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Will Yun Lee in 1971 (age 53)
-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Cole Hauser in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Kellie Williams in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician John Otto in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 29)