Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis arrive on the red carpet at the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City on October 11, 2019. Bruce Willis turns 69 on March 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

President Lyndon Baines Johnson (L) takes his second oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 20, 1965, which is being administered by Chief Justice Earl Warren. UPI File Photo

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 91)

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)

-- Singer Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937 (age 87)

-- Singer Ruth Pointer in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 77)



-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Zach Lind in 1976 (age 48)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 33)