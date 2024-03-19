Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

By UPI Staff
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis arrive on the red carpet at the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City on October 11, 2019. Bruce Willis turns 69 on March 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis arrive on the red carpet at the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City on October 11, 2019. Bruce Willis turns 69 on March 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

President Lyndon Baines Johnson (L) takes his second oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 20, 1965, which is being administered by Chief Justice Earl Warren. UPI File Photo

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 91)

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)

-- Singer Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937 (age 87)

-- Singer Ruth Pointer in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Zach Lind in 1976 (age 48)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP
Music // 14 hours ago
BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP
March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster announced "Sheesh," the title track from its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
'Wish' coming to Disney+ April 3
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Wish' coming to Disney+ April 3
March 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that "Wish" will arrive on the streaming service April 3.
'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' trailer shows Sofia Boutella in action
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' trailer shows Sofia Boutella in action
March 18 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," a sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder, is coming to Netflix.
'Our Living World' trailer: Cate Blanchett narrates Netflix nature docuseries
TV // 15 hours ago
'Our Living World' trailer: Cate Blanchett narrates Netflix nature docuseries
March 18 (UPI) -- "Our Living World," a new nature documentary narrated by Cate Blanchett, is coming to Netflix.
Ben Platt to launch Broadway concert residency ahead of new album
Music // 15 hours ago
Ben Platt to launch Broadway concert residency ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Ben Platt will perform songs from his album "Honeymind" at a new show at The Palace on Broadway.
Lisa Ann Walter open to 'Parent Trap' reunion
Movies // 15 hours ago
Lisa Ann Walter open to 'Parent Trap' reunion
March 18 (UPI) -- Lisa Ann Walter discussed the possibility of a "Parent Trap" reunion with Lindsay Lohan on "Good Morning America."
Little Big Town music special to air ahead of CMT Music Awards
TV // 16 hours ago
Little Big Town music special to air ahead of CMT Music Awards
March 18 (UPI) -- CMT will broadcast new specials featuring Little Big Town, Nickelback and Hardy leading up to the CMT Music Awards.
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
March 18 (UPI) -- "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in March.
BBC to celebrate ABBA 50 years after 'Eurovision' win
Music // 17 hours ago
BBC to celebrate ABBA 50 years after 'Eurovision' win
March 18 (UPI) -- BBC will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA's "Eurovision" win with a new programming slate.
'Scoop' trailer revisits Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' interview
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Scoop' trailer revisits Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' interview
March 18 (UPI) -- "Scoop," a new film starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins
Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins
Nathalie Emmanuel joins 'Game of Thrones' co-stars at '3 Body Problem' premiere
Nathalie Emmanuel joins 'Game of Thrones' co-stars at '3 Body Problem' premiere
BBC gives first look at 'Dinosaur' comedy from 'Fleabag'-'Tourist' team
BBC gives first look at 'Dinosaur' comedy from 'Fleabag'-'Tourist' team
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement