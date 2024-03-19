Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590
-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734
-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813
-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821
-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848
-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883
-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891
-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894
-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904
-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 91)
-- Author Philip Roth in 1933
-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)
-- Singer Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937 (age 87)
-- Singer Ruth Pointer in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 77)
-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Zach Lind in 1976 (age 48)
-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 33)