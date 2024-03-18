Advertisement
March 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins

By UPI Staff
Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town performs at the inaugural KAABOO Texas festival on May 12, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The singer turns 50 on March 18. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 2 | Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town performs at the inaugural KAABOO Texas festival on May 12, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The singer turns 50 on March 18. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858

-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Composer John Kander in 1927 (age 97)

-- Author John Updike in 1932

-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934

-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 74)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 68)

-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959

-- Actor Geoffrey Owens in 1961 (age 63)

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Thomas Ian Griffith in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 61)

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Jerry Cantrell in 1966 (age 58)

-- Singer/actor Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 52)

-- Singer Phillip Sweet in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 49)

-- Singer/songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Adam Pally in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 35)

