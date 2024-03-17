Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 17, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated March 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM

Famous birthdays for March 17: Rob Lowe, Patrick Duffy

By UPI Staff
Rob Lowe joins strikers on the picket line in Los Angeles on May 2. The actor turns 60 on March 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Rob Lowe joins strikers on the picket line in Los Angeles on May 2. The actor turns 60 on March 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 75)

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 69)

--Actor Mark Boone Junior in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 60)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 57)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Actor Yanic Truesdale in 1970 (age 54)

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 52)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Advertisement

-- Rocker Melissa Auf der Maur in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Natalie Zea in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Brittany Daniel in 1976 (age 48)

-- Photographer/actor Cynthia Daniel in 1976 (age 48)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 47)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 45)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 43)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 32)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Everest climber, filmmaker, climate activist David Breashears dies at 68
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Everest climber, filmmaker, climate activist David Breashears dies at 68
March 16 (UPI) -- David Breashears, pioneering mountaineer, filmmaker and climate activist, has died in his Massachusetts home, his family announced. He was 68.
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
March 16 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Celine Dion shared a rare photo of her with her three sons this week.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
March 16 (UPI) -- Rocker Nancy Wilson turns 70 and actor Alexandra Daddario turns 38, among the famous birthdays for March 16.
Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes
TV // 1 day ago
Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Dead Boy Detectives" showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz teased Neil Gaiman's contributions to the Netflix adaptation of his comic books.
V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S."
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
TV // 1 day ago
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
March 15 (UPI) -- "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld," a new series starring Daniel Brühl as a young Karl Lagerfeld, is coming to Hulu.
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
Music // 1 day ago
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
March 15 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs."
'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child
March 15 (UPI) -- "Hunger Games" and "Vikings" actor Alexander Ludwig is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren.
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B released a single and music video for the song "Enough (Miami)."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christie Brinkley announces skin cancer diagnosis
Christie Brinkley announces skin cancer diagnosis
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
Everest climber, filmmaker, climate activist David Breashears dies at 68
Everest climber, filmmaker, climate activist David Breashears dies at 68
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement